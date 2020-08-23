Janet R. Baird Janet R. Baird, a life-long resident of Kansas City, Passed away August 9, 2020 from Glioblastoma. She was the daughter of the late Irvin and Verna Mae Baird. She was a graduate of Shawnee Mission East and received her degrees (PhD) from Kansas University. Janet was a kind and gifted person, cherished for her good and loving heart. Gifted with a great intelligence, (Fulbright Scholar), empathy and a sparkling personality which endeared her to all. She was also a dedicated educator. This was acknowledged by the International Relations Council naming her "Educator of the Year". She went on to serve on their board. Her commitment to educating all, be they gifted or underserved, was the driving force of her life. Innumerable students lives are better for her being involved in their education. She retired as Vice Principal of the Kansas City School District. She lived the values of her church, Village Presbyterian. She served as both Deacon and Elder, and was very active in committee work. She is survived by her brother, Don and sister Judy. The family is deeply grateful for all the help and support from the Village Presbyterian family and suggests contributions in her memory to Village Presbyterian Church or the International Relations Council of Kansas City. Her memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday, August 26 at 1:00 pm at Village Presbyterian Church and will be live streamed at www.villagepres.org/online.html
Masks and social distancing required.