Janet Rae VanLerberg
1933 - 2020
Janet Rae VanLerberg Janet Rae VanLerberg, 87, Lenexa, KS passed away quietly on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am, Monday, July 27 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church; burial in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Visitation will be from 8:30-9:30 am, Monday at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Janet was born Jan. 27, 1933 in Unionville, MO to Clell Hendrix and Gladys Todd. On January 3, 1949, Janet married Paul C. VanLerberg. They had four daughters. She was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and Catholic. She attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. Every Saturday she made dinner for her family. During the hay season she fed everyone off the back of the tailgate. She enjoyed watching the pigeon races on Saturdays. She loved traveling with her husband and girls and especially enjoyed time in Brownsville, TX and the Lake of the Ozarks. She was well thought of as a mom by her nieces, nephews and everyone who knew her. Janet's last ten years were difficult without Paulie. We can only imagine the excitement she felt when she saw him. Janet is preceded in death by her husband, Paulie; parents, one brother, three sisters, three grandchildren, and one great grandson. Survivors include her four daughters, Sharon (Ray) June, Debbie (Tom) Rieke, Aimee VanLerberg, Connie VanLerberg (Dan Wheat); six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children: Attn: Office of Development 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com Current COVID-19 Social Distancing guidelines will be followed. (arr. Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566)

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Amos Family Funeral Home
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
July 24, 2020
