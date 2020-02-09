Kansas City Star Obituaries
Janet Richards Obituary
Janet Richards Janet DeAnn Richards, Merriam, KS passed away on Jan. 28, 2020. She was born to Rev. Dee Max and Ellen (Douglas) Fruits on May 13, 1940, in Crawfordsville, IN. Janet was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Edward "Bud" Richards. Janet is survived by her two sons, Brian (Jackie) Richards of Cumming, GA and Jeff (Renea) Richards of Olathe, KS; two sisters, Ruth Douglas (Perry Marquis) of Merriam, KS and Merusha (Terry) Coker of Taos, NM; brother David (Laura) Fruits of Kansas City, KS; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Amanda, Jessica, and Jordan; many nieces and nephews and her loving dog Cali. A private graveside service will be held on Feb. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Chapel Hill-Butler in KCK. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Prairie Paws Animal Shelter, Ottawa, KS. Full obituary at cremationcenterkc.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 9, 2020
