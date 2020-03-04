Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Schurig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet S. Schurig


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet S. Schurig Obituary
Janet S. Schurig Janet S. Schurig, 73, Overland Park, KS passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Sheridan of Overland Park, KS. Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UNICEF. Janet was born July 5, 1946 in Kansas City, KS to Kurt and Mary Agnes Schurig. She was a 1964 graduate of St. Teresa's Academy and received her bachelors degree from the University of Kansas. She was an enthusiastic fan with KU Basketball and Kansas City Royals. Janet was preceded in death by her parents and brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Martha Schurig. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen (Tim) Sullivan, Overland Park, KS; niece, Janet (Jeff) Rinehart; five nephews, Tim (Abby) Sullivan, Dan (Erin) Sullivan, Mike (Gayle) Schurig, Mark Schurig and Matt (Jamie) Schurig; grandnieces and nephews and one great grandnephew. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com. (arr. Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amos Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -