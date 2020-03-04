|
Janet S. Schurig Janet S. Schurig, 73, Overland Park, KS passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Sheridan of Overland Park, KS. Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UNICEF. Janet was born July 5, 1946 in Kansas City, KS to Kurt and Mary Agnes Schurig. She was a 1964 graduate of St. Teresa's Academy and received her bachelors degree from the University of Kansas. She was an enthusiastic fan with KU Basketball and Kansas City Royals. Janet was preceded in death by her parents and brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Martha Schurig. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen (Tim) Sullivan, Overland Park, KS; niece, Janet (Jeff) Rinehart; five nephews, Tim (Abby) Sullivan, Dan (Erin) Sullivan, Mike (Gayle) Schurig, Mark Schurig and Matt (Jamie) Schurig; grandnieces and nephews and one great grandnephew. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com. (arr. Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 4, 2020