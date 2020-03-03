|
Janet Sue Westhoff Janet Sue Westhoff, 76 of Raymore, MO passed away February 29, 2020 at KU Medical Center. Janet was born on December 31, 1943 in Kansas City, MO to Charles C. and Dorothy (Fugate) Zircher. As a child & teen she was an avid dancer of ballet and tap. She attended the University of MO Columbia and was in the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority Pledge Class of 1962. Janet worked in nursing for over ten years at the Jackson County Health Department. She worked in psychiatric nursing for over ten years at several hospitals including Truman Medical Center & Baptist Hospital. She was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Richard Hamburg. Janet is survived by her husband Richard Westhoff, daughter Christine (Jim) Caparoon and their children Joel, Luke, Bethannie, Isaiah and Elicia, daughter Candace (Joseph) Farmer and their children Nicole & Noelle, daughter Renee (Dan) Henggeler and their children and sister Judy (Ron) Moch, stepmother Fannie Zircher. A Visitation will be held from 9:00am to 10:00am followed by a 10:00am Funeral Service on Wednesday, March 4 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 310 Johnston Parkway, Raymore, MO. Burial will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church and/or the Vasculitis Foundation, PO Box 28660, KCMO 64118.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 3, 2020