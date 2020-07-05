Janet Wiber Janet Wiber passed away on June 23rd at the age of 58. She was born in Council Grove, Kansas on August 28, 1961, and was the youngest daughter of Bob and Dorie Brensinger. Janet grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, and graduated from Washington High School in 1979, where she was a standout athlete on the volleyball and basketball courts; earning district honors her senior year. She was inducted into the Washington High School athletic hall of fame in 2019, as part of the 1977-1978 basketball team. Upon graduating from Washington, Janet attended Kansas City Kansas Community College, and married in 1980. Janet had two sons, Michael (Hurst, TX) and Matthew (Kansas City, MO) whom she loved dearly. Janet spent the majority of her professional career working as the general manager for Sun Cloud Distributors and the Easy Living Store. Janet enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, business trips to Asia, and vacationing with her sons in Florida and Colorado. Janet was an extremely caring person, and her door was always open to those in need. Janet's legacy will live on through her children, grandchildren, and the people she helped throughout her life. Janet is survived by her sister Diane Selanders (Robert); sons Michael (Kelsey) and Matthew; and grandchildren, Brock, Aidan, and Nolan. Janet is preceded in death by her parents Bob and Dorie Brensinger, and her brother, Robert. Due to COVID-19, a closed service will be held at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Kansas City, Kansas on July 11th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Janet's honor to the Great Plains SPCA, Operation Breakthrough or Safehome.



