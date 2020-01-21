|
Janet Williams Janet Williams, 86, Independence, MO passed away after a long illness on Jan. 17, 2020. Graveside services will be 10:30 am, Friday, Jan. 24 at Mt. Washington Cemetery. Visitation will take place before the service from 9-10 am, at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052. The family requests contributions to the American Diabetes Assoc., 7285 W 132nd St, Overland Park, KS 66213. Janet was born July 12, 1933 in Kansas City, MO. She grew up in Kansas City, KS and was a graduate of Wyandotte High School in the Class of 1952. Janet is survived by her husband of sixty-four years, Chester Williams; sons Chris Williams and Scott Williams; grandchildren Brandon Williams and Tara Williams and great-grandchildren Natalie Williams and Charleigh Devon. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com. (Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 21, 2020