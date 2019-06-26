Janett F. Rowland Miller Janett F. Rowland Miller of Lee's Summit, Missouri, age 75, passed away June 23, 2019 at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Janett was born June 20, 1944 in Paragould, Arkansas and moved to the Kansas City area as a girl. She graduated from Lee's Summit High School in 1962. Primarily a homemaker, she had a passion for genealogy and history, sewing and quilting, refinishing primitive furniture, and family. She adored and took great pride in her children and grandchildren. Janett will be long remembered for her troop leadership by her Girl Scouts; for her extensive involvement with the Daughters of the American Revolution holding many national, state and local offices and chairmanships including the Missouri delegation Bluebird leader; for her genealogy expertise, mentorship, and publications; and not least by her countless friends and family members who enjoyed her fun-loving spirit, her support, and her love for so many years. Janett is survived by her husband, Delbert N. Miller, her daughter, Leah L. (and Richard) Swicegood, her son, Matthew S. (and Jennifer) Miller, and her two grandchildren, Hannah M. Miller and Ethan T. Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents Meldrom E. and Gladys A. Rowland and her sister, Ginger D. Moon. Visitation for friends and family will be 5:30 7:30 PM Friday, June 28 with a memorial service officiated by Michael Porter immediately following at Langsford Funeral Home (115 SW 3rd St., 816-524-3700) in Lee's Summit. A private burial service will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to (http://giftfunds.stjude.org/JanettFRowlandMiller) or Hope House of Lee's Summit.

