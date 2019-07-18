Janice Ann Snell Schlichting Janice Ann Snell Schlichting passed away on July 15th, 2019, after a long struggle with myelofibrosis. Janice asked that her final time be spent with her family and convened in KC with her kids where they shared the last weeks. Janice loved her family and was blessed to spend the final time with her 4 children: Careece, Marissa, Charles & Randie; 7 grandchildren: Sara, Elijah, Nicholas, Madelon, Jackie, Jacob, and Hayden; and 3 great grandchildren: Addalyn, Emersyn and Levi. Janice was born 10-19-56, in Shawnee, KS, to Jane and Virgil Snell of Arkansas City and Winfield, KS. She was the third of seven children, growing up in Overland Park, KS graduating from Bishop Miege HS. She attended Allen Cnty Comm College, transferring to KS St Univ & graduated with a BS in Education. She pursued a career in teaching that took her to Ft Scott, KS where she made her family home. She continued her teaching education at Emp St Univ, receiving her certificates in Special Education & Early Childhood Development. Janice pioneered and ran both pre-school special education programs in Ft Scott. She loved her time teaching & touching the lives of children. Due to her MF she retired from teaching in Jan of 2015. Ft Scott was where Janice met Chuck Schlichting and they were married on Sept 4th, 1993. Janice & Chuck were motorcycle enthusiasts & enjoyed their long motorcycle tours, with their most notable trips being the East Coast from Maine to Virginia with the Coal Heritage Trail & their trip to Brandon, MB. Janice & Chuck were active in CMA, Christian Motorcyclists Association participating in rallies all over the US. Janice served as treasurer & secretary for the local CMA chapter & also as CMA's KS state treasurer. The CMA rallies were what she enjoyed the most, especially the Changing of the Colors rally in Oct, which she considered her birthday rally. Janice's CMA friends always noted her special gift in talking and praying with people. Janice enjoyed many great road trips with her friends. Janice is preceded in death by her sister Cathi Maynard & survived her husband Chuck, her parents Jane and Virgil Snell, her siblings: Mari, Lori, Rhonda, Trish & Walt; & all 14 of her children, grandchildren, & great grandchildren. Services will be held at the Community Christian Church in Ft Scott, KS on Saturday July 20th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to CMA Run for the Son program; https://shop.cmausa.org/donation.aspx

Published in Kansas City Star on July 18, 2019