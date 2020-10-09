1/
Janice Darlene Rock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Darlene Rock
October 6, 2020
Holden , Missouri - Janice Darlene Rock, 60, passed away on October 6, 2020 at KU Medical Center. She is survived by her son Chad (Julie) Rock; 4 grandchildren Jaxson, Lexie, Danila, and Gianna; sisters Brenda Howard and Karen Horton Gard; brother Bobby Horton and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by both her parents and 5 brothers. Janice enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren and family. She also enjoyed visiting the casino. A Private family gathering will be on Monday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 8, 2020
I loved aunt Janice she will forever hold a place in my heart RIP aunt j
Shannon Thomas
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved