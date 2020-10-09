Janice Darlene RockOctober 6, 2020Holden , Missouri - Janice Darlene Rock, 60, passed away on October 6, 2020 at KU Medical Center. She is survived by her son Chad (Julie) Rock; 4 grandchildren Jaxson, Lexie, Danila, and Gianna; sisters Brenda Howard and Karen Horton Gard; brother Bobby Horton and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by both her parents and 5 brothers. Janice enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren and family. She also enjoyed visiting the casino. A Private family gathering will be on Monday.