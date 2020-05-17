Janice F. (Christensen) Souder 1928-2020 91 Janice Souder of Merriam, Kansas passed away on May 6, 2020 in Overland Park, Kansas. She died from a combination of dementia, heart disease and a broken heart. Janice was born in Philadelphia, PA in August, of 1928. Both her parents were from immigrant families. Sylvia Paravano, from Italy and Axel Christensen from Denmark. Janice and her husband, Warren, daughters, Cindi and Bonnie, moved to Merriam, Kansas in 1957 "temporarily". Janice, Warren and Bonnie, ended up spending the remainder of their lives there. The ocean beaches were mom's meccas. Cats, her soulmates. Art, her passion. Her family the center of her world. She had 1,000 interests and was constantly busy and engaged in painting, reading, watching and identifying birds, looking for and identifying seashells, and appreciating the wildflowers everywhere. Until the death of her daughter, Bonnie Souder in October of 2011, and her husband's Alzheimer's diagnosis in 2012, she traveled, painted and sang while she worked. She is preceded in death by her parents, youngest daughter, Bonnie Souder, her husband, Warren Souder, December 2018, her brother Warren Christensen, May, 1999. She leaves behind to grieve her loss, her oldest daughter Cindi Souder-Thibault and her husband Alan Thibault of Leawood, Kansas. She leaves behind a nephew, Dana Christensen of CA and a niece, Ginger Christensen of Oregon and cousins, Carolyn Werzer of PA and Irma Adams of Medford, MA From her husband's side of the (Souder) family, many nieces and nephews remain to remember her. After her husband's death, the owners and staff at Prairie Elder Care, Overland Park, Kansas, brought her sparkle back with an abundance of care and attention. For a while she was Queen of the Morse House. I will be forever grateful to Mandy, Michala, Joyce, Jennifer, Dejah, Susan, Lisa, Candace and many others for her wonderful care. I am also so grateful to Laurie from Ascend Hospice for caring for both me and my mom as she passed away. A thank you to Dr. Laura Gaffney for several decades of care.



