Janice Faye Forrester Janice Faye Forrester, of Mission, KS, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the age of 79. Jan was the loving step-mother of Janice (Brian) Thruston, Cynthia McLaughlin, and Theresa Howell; and cherished grandmother and great-grandmother to many. Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Bernice Ringen, and her son in-law, Roger Howell. Jan attended and graduated from Smith-Cotton High School, in Sedalia, MO in 1956. She later, attended the University of Missouri, and graduated with a B.S degree in Business Administration in 1960. Jan was employed at TWA and American Airlines until she retired in 2002. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Overland Park Funeral Chapel, 8201 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66204. Funeral Service will be 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Southminster Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2019