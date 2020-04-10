|
Janice Fern Wrisinger Janice Fern Wrisinger, 79, a resident of Blue Springs, MO formerly of Lexington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Blue Springs, MO. She was born July 25, 1940 in Richmond, MO to Russell and Iola (Norris) Phillips. Janice Fern Wrisinger, of Blue Springs, MO, formerly of Lexington, MO, passed away on Tuesday, April 7th. An outstanding mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, Jan Wrisinger warmed the hearts of everyone she met. Her family finds comfort knowing that she has been reunited with her husband Frank. The world may never see another person as caring and devoted as she. Words cannot describe how much she will be missed. She is survived by her four sons that were the love of her life. Wayne (LouAnna) of Independence, Marvin (Meg) of Lexington, Tony (Tracy) of Lee's Summit and Bill (Pam) of Blue Springs. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren: Brad Wrisinger (Megan Goring) of Higginsville, Alex Wrisinger (Shelley) of Lee's Summit, Jennifer Stawinski (Travis) of Lexington, Tabitha Ellison (Derek) of Blue Springs, Nathan Wrisinger (Cheryl) of Independence, Logan Wrisinger of Kansas City, Andrew Wrisinger II of West New York, NJ, Carli Wrisinger of Columbia, Jack Wrisinger of Lexington, Olivia Wrisinger of Lee's Summit, Eleanor Wrisinger of Lee's Summit and her sister Linda Downs of Kearney. Great Grandchildren include: Charlotte Rae and Caden James Wrisinger of Lee's Summit, Joshua and BreAnna Ellison of Blue Springs, Zakery and Ayden Wrisinger of Independence, Gretchen and Emily Stawinski of Lexington, Katelyn Morriss of Kansas City, Aubree Morriss of St. Joseph and Bentley Lopez of Higginsville. She is preceded in death by her parents Russell and Iola (Norris) Phillips, Husband of 48 years Frank Wrisinger, two brothers, a sister and great granddaughter Kirsten Wrisinger. In Lieu of Flowers, The Wrisinger Sons request donations to the Jan Wrisinger "Share The Love" Go Fund Me page on www.gofundme.com/f/jan-wrisinger-share-the-love-for-others Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private burial ceremony will be performed. Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs. Memories of Jan and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com. The Wrisinger family would like to thank the hundreds of friends and family who have reached out and have said wonderful things about their loving mother. They loved her so very much. They are proud that within them, their children and grandchildren, the loving, caring and giving spirit of Mom, Granny, Grandma, Mama and Gigi is deeply ingrained in them.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 10, 2020