Janice Hall
Janice (Bailey) Hall Janice (Bailey) Hall died on February 21, 2019 at her home attended by her husband of 51 years. She was acclaimed by all who knew her as the sweetest person they knew. Janice was born on April 20, 1945 in Clinton, Missouri to George A. and Mary E. Bailey. She is survived by her sister Mary Jane (Larry) Ludwig and Linda (Tom) Stump and Bob, the husband of her deceased sister Georgia Holladay. She married Brian Hall on April 10, 1967 and she has a son James (Kay) Hall, 3 grandchildren Alexandra, Ian and Seth Hall and a daughter Jill Icenhower. Jan received BA degrees from UMKC in English and Secondary Education and taught in the NKC school district. She had the opportunity to travel the world with trips to Africa, Australia, Hawaii and multiple trips to Europe. She sang in the church choir, was active in PEO and played tennis, pickleball, golf and had many good friends. A wonderful life cut short way too soon by pancreatic cancer. There will be a celebration of her life at Northcross United Methodist Church 1321 NE Vivion Rd, KC, MO on February 25, 2019. Visitation will begin at 5:00pm with the memorial service to follow at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations in her honor can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network fighting to find a cure for the world's toughest cancer.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2019
