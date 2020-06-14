Janice Horn Ferguson Janice Ferguson, lovingly known as Nana, was born on January 1, 1930, and peacefully passed away on June 7, 2020. She was born and raised in Goodland, Kansas, by her parents, Thomas and Ada Horn, with sisters, Barbara Horn Davis and Marcia Horn Docking, all preceding her in passing. She was Valedictorian of her class at Sherman County High School, then graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Kansas in 1952, majoring in Elementary Education. She was a member of Chi Omega social sorority, Mortar Board, and numerous honorary organizations. As a KU student, she attended a Christian Science Youth Organization meeting at Danforth Chapel where she was swept off her feet by Dale Ferguson, equally smitten. They were married on December 28, 1952 in Goodland, then settled in Kansas City, enjoying 50 years together before Dale's passing in 2002. Janice taught 2nd grade at Roesland Elementary in Shawnee Mission for a few years before devoting herself to full-time motherhood. She is survived by her daughter, Joanie Weaver (Rocke) and son, Scott Ferguson (Sarah), plus 5 grandchildren, Brittany Smith (Clay), Blair Vignatelli (Nick), Logan Weaver, Bizi Murray (Jake), Cole Ferguson and 4 great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Marley, Jack and Everett. Faith and family defined Janice's life. As a member of The Mother Church of Christ, Scientist and 7th Church of Christ, Scientist, she served as Church Clerk, Sunday School organist, and later, Chairman of the Board. She supported all her children's school and extra-curricular activities, most notably as Girl Scout Cookie Mom andSouthwest High School Football team dinner hostess. She had a voracious thirst for knowledge: reading, crosswords, TV's "Jeopardy" and "Washington Week in Review" along with our World Book Encyclopaedias. With every question, came her response, "Let's go look it up!" She was also a published author of Generations: A Heritage of Healing in 1991. In her later years, she became an avid walker, taking all-day hikes across town. Her endurance was legendary! Janice enjoyed a full life, loving everyone she met unconditionally. She was a selfless and devoted friend, wife, parent, and grandparent who will be dearly missed. Many thanks to the staff at Garden Terrace Memory Care in Overland Park, KS who lovingly cared for her the last 2 years of her life. In keeping with her wishes, a private memorial service will be held.