Janice Hurt
1941 - 2020
Janice Hurt
October 6, 1941 - November 6, 2020
Webster Groves, Missouri - Janice Kay Hurt, 78, went to her rest on Friday, Nov 6, 2020
Janice was born on Oct. 6, 1941 to Frank and Juanita Halterman in Chicago, Ill. The family moved to Liberty, Mo., where Janice graduated Liberty High School in 1959. Janice attended St. Lukes Nursing School in Kansas City. She spent her career at the Excelsior Springs Hospital.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Hurt; parents; and her brother, Lee.
Survivors include her son, Chris Hurt; daughter-in-law, Patricia Hurt; granddaughters, Alexandria Hurt, Claudia Hurt, and Mallory Hurt; and brother, Richard Halterman.
Janice will lie in-state Thurs, Nov 12, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs, MO. and a graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery at 11:30 a.m., all are welcomed.
In lieu of flowers donations to either St. Lukes Hospital or the MS Society.
Full obituary at Brossspidlemonuments.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Lying in State
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Bross and Spidle Funeral Home
NOV
12
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Hillcrest Cemetery
