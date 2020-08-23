1/1
Janice Lee "Jan" Parisse
1942 - 2020
Janice "Jan" Lee Parisse Janice "Jan" Lee Parisse, 78, of Springfield, MO went to see our Lord Jesus Christ on August 18, 2020. She was born on March 8, 1942, in Glendale, California. Jan graduated from Iola High School in 1960 and then later obtained a degree in Cosmetology from Pittsburg State University. Jan worked as a cosmetologist in Humbolt Kansas before relocating to Kansas City Missouri to start her family. Jan will be lovingly remembered by her husband and best friend Gene of 50 years, where they lived most of their lives together in Oak Grove, Missouri before relocating to Springfield, MO. Jan and Gene enjoyed taking rides together in the country, walking, horseback riding, swimming, and conservation wildlife areas. Jan was an avid reader and enjoyed journaling, which left behind her thoughts and feelings for others to cherish. Her love of animals was passed on to her children and grandchildren. Jan's creativity was displayed in her beautiful crocheted gifts for her family. She was a sports enthusiast and her kids' biggest fan. You could always find Jan standing on the sidelines of life, cheering on her boys. Jan had a witty sense of humor and a love for watching classic movies with Gene and the kids. Jan's amazing resilience and positive outlook helped her to fight through many health challenges. During those times she drew strength from the lord, her family, and grandchildren. Jan is survived by her husband of 50 years Gene; her three sons, Sean (Tammie), Telly (Heather), and Tony (Crystal); her seven grandchildren, Teena, Michaela, Josh, Nicholas, Leah, Anna, and Kyle. She is also survived by her three sisters, Jackie, Carol, Gloria, numerous brother and sister in-laws, and many nieces and nephews. Jan is preceded in death by her parents Viola and Ben Staley, her biological father Marvin Tippie, her grandparents, and numerous aunts and uncles. Funeral Arrangements: Completed by Kent at Herman H. Lohmeyer. Jan's passing has left a missing piece in our hearts that will never be replaced.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home - Springfield
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
417-862-4433
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
