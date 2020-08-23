Janice "Jan" Lee Parisse Janice "Jan" Lee Parisse, 78, of Springfield, MO went to see our Lord Jesus Christ on August 18, 2020. She was born on March 8, 1942, in Glendale, California. Jan graduated from Iola High School in 1960 and then later obtained a degree in Cosmetology from Pittsburg State University. Jan worked as a cosmetologist in Humbolt Kansas before relocating to Kansas City Missouri to start her family. Jan will be lovingly remembered by her husband and best friend Gene of 50 years, where they lived most of their lives together in Oak Grove, Missouri before relocating to Springfield, MO. Jan and Gene enjoyed taking rides together in the country, walking, horseback riding, swimming, and conservation wildlife areas. Jan was an avid reader and enjoyed journaling, which left behind her thoughts and feelings for others to cherish. Her love of animals was passed on to her children and grandchildren. Jan's creativity was displayed in her beautiful crocheted gifts for her family. She was a sports enthusiast and her kids' biggest fan. You could always find Jan standing on the sidelines of life, cheering on her boys. Jan had a witty sense of humor and a love for watching classic movies with Gene and the kids. Jan's amazing resilience and positive outlook helped her to fight through many health challenges. During those times she drew strength from the lord, her family, and grandchildren. Jan is survived by her husband of 50 years Gene; her three sons, Sean (Tammie), Telly (Heather), and Tony (Crystal); her seven grandchildren, Teena, Michaela, Josh, Nicholas, Leah, Anna, and Kyle. She is also survived by her three sisters, Jackie, Carol, Gloria, numerous brother and sister in-laws, and many nieces and nephews. Jan is preceded in death by her parents Viola and Ben Staley, her biological father Marvin Tippie, her grandparents, and numerous aunts and uncles. Funeral Arrangements: Completed by Kent at Herman H. Lohmeyer. Jan's passing has left a missing piece in our hearts that will never be replaced.



