Janice Marie (Stephenson) Wommack Janice Marie (Stephenson) Wommack was born August 5, 1939, to Karl and Mary Engelking. She went to be with Jesus on March 15, 2020. Jan was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank Wommack, and grandson Mason Cunningham. She leaves behind her 2 sisters, Nancy Bradley and Diane Bleke; her children Lara JoRay, Lewis Stephenson, Ben Sperber, Todd Sperber, and Jon Wommack; multiple grandchildren, nieces and nephews; all of whom she loved very much. A celebration of life/open house will be held on Saturday, March 21st @ 307 Tanner Dr., Belton, MO 64012, from 12-3pm.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 19, 2020