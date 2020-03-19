Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Wommack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Marie (Stephenson) Wommack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Marie (Stephenson) Wommack Obituary
Janice Marie (Stephenson) Wommack Janice Marie (Stephenson) Wommack was born August 5, 1939, to Karl and Mary Engelking. She went to be with Jesus on March 15, 2020. Jan was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank Wommack, and grandson Mason Cunningham. She leaves behind her 2 sisters, Nancy Bradley and Diane Bleke; her children Lara JoRay, Lewis Stephenson, Ben Sperber, Todd Sperber, and Jon Wommack; multiple grandchildren, nieces and nephews; all of whom she loved very much. A celebration of life/open house will be held on Saturday, March 21st @ 307 Tanner Dr., Belton, MO 64012, from 12-3pm.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -