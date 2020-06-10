Janis Ann Johnson
Janis Ann Johnson Janis Ann Johnson died unexpectedly June 5, 2020, in Lee's Summit, Mo. She was born July 3, 1935, in St. Joseph, Mo. Private services June 12 by invitation only, with burial to follow at Memorial Park in St. Joseph. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 9100 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66206 or lcrpv.org. View the full obituary at www.mtmoriah.net.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 10, 2020.
