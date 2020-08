Or Copy this URL to Share

Janis Campbell Janis Lee Campbell, 65, passed away 8/8/20. Funeral service: 11am, 8/18/20 at Heartland Cremation & Burial Society, Raytown, MO. Visitation: prior to the service, 10am. Graveside service: Mt. Washington Cem.



