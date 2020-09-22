Janis D. Krey Janis D. Krey, 93, of Lee's Summit, MO was carried home on angel's wings August 31, 2020. Jan was born in Stockton, California in 1926 and was the middle daughter of the former Stuart and Frances Gibbons, prominent philanthropic citizens of Stockton. Growing up she spent summers in the Dardanelle's with her two sisters camping, watching birds, and enjoying the peace and beauty of nature. In 1944, Jan graduated from Stockton High School, and while on a blind date met the love of her life, Paul Krey, who she affectionately called, "Chickie". They were married in Stockton Chapel on August 8, 1945. Thereafter, her life began raising 7 amazing children, and spent the next 40 years as a devoted Air Force wife. Jan moved to Lee's Summit in 1974 when her husband transferred to Richards Gebaur as the Director of Operations. Jan and Paul called Lee's Summit home for the next 38 years and were married almost 67 years before Paul's passing in 2012. In Jan's younger years she was an A cappella singer, a marvelous mother, an excellent housewife, and a avid traveler. Jan was known for her infectious smile that lite up a room and a kind heart. Her passions were music, movies, reading Nora Roberts romance novels, babies, and feeding the hungry. Jan precedes 7 children, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. A private outdoor life celebration for Jan will take place at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO on Sept. 25 @ 2 pm along with military honors for Paul. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Harvesters, a KC organization that Jan avidly supported. Her final wish is for everyone to be kind and love one another.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store