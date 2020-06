Jannie M. Riley 85, passed away 6-2-2020 visitation 9-11am service 11am Friday, June 12, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Home 1101 E. Bannister Rd. KCMO 64131. Burial Leavenworth National Cemetery. Serenity Funeral Home



