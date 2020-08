Or Copy this URL to Share

Janny Abbot Miss Janny Abbot, 16, passed away on Aug 11, 2020. Services are pending. Services entrusted to Lawrence A Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels 1800 E Linwood Blvd KCMO 64109 816 -921 1800



