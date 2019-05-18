Jared William Nave Jared, 45, was born on his mother's birthday, November 16, 1973, in Pueblo CO. He was the second child of Dennis and Carolyn Nave. He left this world May 12, 2019, in Wichita, KS. He had lived and worked in Topeka and Lawrence KS and San Antonio TX in recent years. Most recently he worked for the Dillons' supermarket chain in Topeka. Jared's boyhood was spent in Overland Park KS. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Overland Park. He was a graduate of Shawnee Mission South High School and the University of Kansas, with a degree in English. After college, Jared lived and worked for two years in Seoul, South Korea teaching English in an elementary school. One highlight during that time was his visit to the Great Wall of China. Jared is survived by his parents of Tulsa OK, his sister, Stephanie Krug of San Antonio TX, his brother, Andrew of Wichita KS, and his sister, Courtney Daniel of Austin TX. Healso leaves behind multiple aunts, uncles, cousins and nine nieces and nephews. Jared was known for his dry wit, fondness for cats and music, and he was an avid sports fan- especially KU basketball. The family is particularly appreciative of the care and attention Jared received from the medical and nursing staffs at Stormont-Vail Hospital- Topeka, Ascension Via Christi Hospital and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita. Funeral arrangements are pending, therefore please no flowers. Memorial gifts would be welcomed at KU Foundation, Positive Connections, or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.

