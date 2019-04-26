Services McGilley & Frye Funeral Home & Cremation Service 105 E. Loula Street Olathe , KS 66061 (913) 782-0582 Resources More Obituaries for Jared Miller Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jared R. Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jared R. Miller On April 20, 2019 Kansas City's glow grew dim when Jared R. Miller lost his life in a tragic accident. The legacy that he leaves behind, however, is one that will never go without notice both visually and emotionally as he lives on through the unintelligible amount of moments, places, and people he impacted during his short time on this earth. Jared Ryan Miller was born on May 29, 1984 in Merriam, KS to the most loving, devoted, and unforgettable parents whom he loved more than anything, Darrell and Lynda Miller. He was the first of their two beloved, amazing children. Alongside his parents, Jared leaves behind the love of his life and best friend, his wife Julie Miller. He always wore a tie to work, loved a good fitted polo shirt, never had a pair of shoes free of scuffs or holes, and lived his passions in a way that radiated in everything he did. Jared loved to walk. He was more excited about a walkable city than a Belieber at a Justin Bieber concert. Jared was busy, yet, he was never too busy, he would drop everything at a moments notice to be there for someone who needed him. His vision for a better KC was endless, his energy and love of life infectious, and advocacy for his community is unmatched by any one person. Jared was devoted to his beliefs in God, his passion for people, and a living example of what everyone should aspire to be. His wife Julie believes Jared was created in part for her, as he showed her a world full of colors and the kind of love that she believed was only in fairy tales. She was right, the kind of love that they shared was greater than any love story. Jared was involved in the Kansas City civic community through many roles including: Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce Centurions Leadership Program (Class of 2018), executive board of the Kansas City Regional Transit Alliance, served as president of the Kansas City Downtowners Organization, Streetcar Neighbors, and various government relations roles. One of many proud moments was when he served on the Mayor's Challenge Cabinet for Mayor Sly James. Jared began his 17+ year career with HNTB while he was still in High School. He graduated with Honors from K-State (2008) with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Jared went on to complete his MBA at the Henry W. Bloch School of Management-UMKC. He served alongside many of Kansas City's valued professionals on the UMKC Bloch School Alumni Board where he was the incoming president at the time of his death. With a portfolio of that caliber you might think that this man was well into his later years of life, yet he was only 34years young. Jared is survived by his parents Darrell & Lynda Miller, Julie Miller (wife), Debbie Bojrab, Gerard & Rhoda Nissley, Robert and Janelle Nissley, Dr. John and Lois Nissley, Art and Louise Good, and 10 cousins that brought him joy. Preceded in death by his beloved brother Jordan Miller, maternal and paternal grandparents Ira & Ruth Nissley and Paul & Ilene Nissley, and uncle Dr. Steve Bojrab In lieu of flowers, we know that Jared would feel immense pride knowing that every person he had touched during his short time on this earth devoted at least a small portion of their time or energy to anything that invigorates Kansas City and it's future. A viewing is scheduled for Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the McGilley & Frye funeral home, 105 E. Loula St., Olathe, Kansas 66061. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Resurrection (West), 24000 W. Valley Parkway, Olathe,Kansas 66061.



