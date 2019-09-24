|
Jarene Anderson Stanford Jarene Anderson Stanford was welcomed into heaven with open arms on September 18. She passed away peacefully with family by her side. Jarene was born in Zion, IL on June 8, 1937 to James & Irene Anderson. She was blessed with an older sister Beverly Anderson Stanford and a younger brother James Bruce Anderson. She lived her childhood in Zion before the Andersons moved to Carrollton, MO where she attended High School there, graduating in the class of 1955. She attended the University of Missouri-Columbia and was an active member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. She married her loving husband Lee in 1958 before relocating to Hawaii and graduating with a BS in Education from the University of Hawaii. The Stanfords moved to Kansas City in 1967 where they have been active, life long residents. She was a wonderful mother to four children and she loved her four grand children. Lee and Jarene just celebrated their 61st Anniversary. Jarene was a tenacious advocate and fund raiser for several local charities and organizations which included Rosebrooks, Women's Foundation, Central Exchange, Hospice of Greater Kansas City, Salvation Army, UMKC Women's Council, Marriage Enrichment, and Heartland Men's Chorus. Jarene served as a Docent at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and was a Musette at The Kansas City Museum. She was a cherished 50+ year member of Country Club Christian Church where she became the first woman ever to serve as the church's Chairman of the Board. Jarene was a doer who made our community a better place and has left a lasting legacy. Funeral Service: will be held at Country Club Christian Chruch at 61st&Ward Pkwy September 28th at 11am. Visitation will be held at 10am. Our family requests contributions to Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care in Jarene's name. She will be missed ... we love you Mom!
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 24, 2019