Jarid C. Fitzgerald

Jarid C. Fitzgerald Obituary
Jarid C. Fitzgerald Jarid Carlin Fitzgerald, 35, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on Dec. 4, 2019. He was born on Oct. 26, 1984, in Berlin, Germany to Keith and Phyllis Fitzgerald. Jarid is survived by his wife, Jamie Fitzgerald; children, Adrianna Fitzgerald, Trenton Fitzgerald; parents, Keith and Phyllis Fitzgerald; sister, Amanda (Paul) Montgomery; along with many other family members and friends. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm on Monday at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily. com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 7, 2019
