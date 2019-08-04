|
Jason Allen Wander Jason Allen Wander, 43, of the Kansas City Northland, passed away unexpectedly on July 30, 2019, while working in Washington, DC. A memorial service will begin at 2:00 pm, on Monday, August 5, at Liberty United Methodist Church (Sunset Campus), 1001 Sunset, Liberty, MO 64068. A celebration of Jason's life for family and friends will follow the service in the Family Life Center of the church. The family requests no flowers and memorials may be given to a fund supporting the future educations of his daughters, Ava and Stella. Contributions payable to Edward Jones (please note for the benefit of Ava and Stella Wander) and may be left at the service or sent c/o Erica Gabrick at Edward Jones, 5901 NW 63rd Terrace, Suite 170, Kansas City, MO 64151. Or you may consider one of Jason's favorite causes...The Liberty (MO) Education Foundation or the University of Tulsa. Jason was born January 8, 1976, in Phoenix, AZ, the eldest of two sons of Ronald and Carol (Miller) Wander. He grew up in Albuquerque, NM where he graduated from West Mesa High School. He later received his Bachelor's and Master's of Business Administration degrees from the University Tulsa, where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He was united in marriage to Nancy Robertson on August 9, 2003 in Tulsa, OK. Jason's career with Cerner Corporation spanned the past 17 years. His last position was that of Senior Director, Change Management, where he worked closely with the Veterans Administration. Most important in Jason's life was his family, and especially his girls. Jason loved and was devoted to his daughters. He was extremely involved in their lives, including attending school functions and coaching their sports teams. He was a loving and invaluable source of support for his wife Nancy. Jason was a positive force in the lives of many persons beyond his immediate family. He was generous with his time and personal support to many of his business associates, and was equally supporting of his friends and family. Survivors include his wife of nearly 16 years, Nancy; daughters, Ava (12) and Stella (8); parents, Ron and Carol Wander; brother and sister-in-law, Kyle and Amanda Wander, and their children, Asher, Jonas and Annabelle; as well as other family members and many friends who will miss him greatly. You may share a message with the family via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019