Jason D. Yates Jason D. Yates, 37, of KCMO passed unexpectedly Feb. 24, 2020. He was born April 8, 1982 to surviving parents Lori Foster of Indep. MO, and Jerry Yates, Clinton, MO. He is also survived by daughters Samantha and Jacee Yates with partner Marquita Gaston all of the home. He leaves a sister Jen Yates KCMO, and half brother Dylan Foster, Dallas, TX and maternal grandparents Jim and Sandy Bagby, Indep. MO. Cremation; Private memorial. You can rest now son, love you, Mom
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2020
