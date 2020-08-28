1/1
Jason W. Nichols
1972 - 2020
Jason W. Nichols Jason W. Nichols, 47, of Liberty, MO passed away suddenly at his home on July 13, 2020. Jason was born in September 1972 to parents Mark W. and Mary L. Nichols in North Kansas City, MO. Jason is survived by his father, Mark W. Nichols, his sister, Heather A. (Nichols) Green, his brother in law, Charlie W. Green, Jr., and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his mother Mary L. Nichols, maternal grandparents William F. and M. Helena Edwards, and paternal grandparents Charles and Helen Nichols. After attending college at the University of Central Missouri, Jason found his niche as a commercial printing press operator. He enjoyed riding his Harley, rooting for the Chiefs and Royals, and playing with his dog Kita. A private Celebration of Life service will be held in September.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 28, 2020.
