|
|
Javonne Armstrong Javonne Armstrong, age 80, of Leawood Kansas passed away on 22nd of December 2019 at home surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the chapel of the Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS 66208. Mrs. Javonne Armstrong was born on the 22nd of December 1939 in Kansas City, MO. She was a life-long educator beginning her career first as a second-grade teacher then later as a Montessori Preschool teacher. Javonne worked briefly for the Village Presbyterian Church prior to returning to education for the rest of her career until 2000 as a middle school classroom and gifted education teacher. In retirement she also worked part-time at a bank in Olathe KS. Javonne was an active member of her church where she served as a Stephen's Minister. Javonne was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Voncille Hoffman and her brother Robert Hoffman. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Thomas Armstrong, her son Christopher Conn, her daughter Kelly Conn, and her granddaughters Natalie and Carleton Bilyew-Conn.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 29, 2019