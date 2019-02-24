Home

Jay A. Magelssen

Jay A. Magelssen Obituary
Jay A. Magelssen Jay A. Magelssen, 63, passed away on February 16, 2019. He served in the US Navy and reached Petty Officer First Class. He worked at Cessna for 22 years, he loved music and was in a band called "Whiplash", he loved muscle cars, especially mustangs. He is survived by his wife, Lenore, daughter; Angela (Tim), grandsons, Phoenix and Jude, sisters; Linda (Greg), and Diane (Don), and numerous nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held. Memorials are suggested to the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 24, 2019
