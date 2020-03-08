Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay B. Hamilton III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay B. Hamilton III Obituary
Jay B Hamilton III Jay B. Hamilton III, 70, of Shawnee, KS, passed away on March 3, 2020. Jay managed the O.K. Garage for over 40 years. He served six years in the U.S. Navy as a submarine missile technician. Jay was an avid fly fisherman and outdoorsman, coin collector, and train enthusiast. He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 35-years. Jay enjoyed traveling with his family. Jay is survived by Betty, his wife of 50 years; children Tammy Sue (August) Tetzlaff, Jenny Ann (David) Ignowski, Jay Bruce (Brandi) Hamilton IV; mother-in-law Mabelle Loercher; sisters Kathleen (Charles) Jones, Betsy Radca; grandchildren Zakary Ignowski, Tyler Ignowski, Elliott Hamilton, Blake Hamilton, Theodore Hamilton; nieces and nephews. And his beloved pets Boomer, Beau, Blossom, Queen Emma and Patches.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -