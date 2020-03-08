|
Jay B Hamilton III Jay B. Hamilton III, 70, of Shawnee, KS, passed away on March 3, 2020. Jay managed the O.K. Garage for over 40 years. He served six years in the U.S. Navy as a submarine missile technician. Jay was an avid fly fisherman and outdoorsman, coin collector, and train enthusiast. He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 35-years. Jay enjoyed traveling with his family. Jay is survived by Betty, his wife of 50 years; children Tammy Sue (August) Tetzlaff, Jenny Ann (David) Ignowski, Jay Bruce (Brandi) Hamilton IV; mother-in-law Mabelle Loercher; sisters Kathleen (Charles) Jones, Betsy Radca; grandchildren Zakary Ignowski, Tyler Ignowski, Elliott Hamilton, Blake Hamilton, Theodore Hamilton; nieces and nephews. And his beloved pets Boomer, Beau, Blossom, Queen Emma and Patches.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020