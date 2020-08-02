Jay B. Wilson Jr. Jay B. Wilson Jr., 100, of Kansas City, MO passed away July 22, 2020. Jay was born Jan.17, 1920 to Lillian and Jay B. Wilson on his grandfather's Platte County farm. He graduated from Platte City High School, earned AB degree at University of Missouri Columbia. Also attended University of Chicago law school and Washington University St. Louis. Jay's employment included various positions in journalism, followed by a 31 year career at Southwestern Bell, retiring in 1980 as General Staff Manager for the State of Missouri. Jay married Bertha Florence Hobbs in 1945 who passed away in 1994. He was then married to Mary Lee Lewis from 1996 until her death in 2012. He was also preceded in death by step-daughter, Jane Mountjoy in 1997. Survivors include daughter Barbara Jaye Wilson, step-children Jim Lewis (Pam), Jody Anderson (Phil), and John Lewis. Jay also leaves several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Throughout his life, Jay had many adventures and experiences that he enjoyed sharing with friends, family and neighbors. He excelled at sports, breaking track records in high school, playing football, baseball and boxing. Jay was an original Royal's Lancer, loyal MU and Chief's fan, loved jazz and playing his trumpet. He was an avid reader and book collector, as well. We will miss his wisdom, humor and quiet dignity. No service per Jay's wishes.