Jay Dee Allard Jay Dee Allard, 85, passed away November 21, 2019, in Andover, KS. Born April 17, 1934, to Joe and Lucille Allard in Osceola, MO, Jay grew up in the Argentine neighborhood of Kansas City where he developed a lifelong love for sports. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps before receiving his teaching degree from Adams State College in 1963. There he met his wife, Anne (Akers), and they embarked on a lifetime of teaching together. Jay was an educator at heart who believed that teaching was always more important than coaching, but he still loved to win more than anyone. He was a storyteller who could bring history to life, he had a mean "granny-style" free throw, he was a terrible singer, and he believed every student could be something special. He touched the lives of thousands of students as he shared his love of history and sports, and he will be remembered fondly by many. Jay is survived by his children Garren (Angela) of Pleasant Hill, MO, Kirsten (Tim) Barnes of Andover, KS, and daughter Stacy (Larry) Laney, sisters JoAnn Tobiason and Marjorie Gumminger, sister-in-law Jean Francescato as well as his grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, friends, students and athletes. He is predeceased byhis parents, sister Nelda (Hill), brother Harry, wife Lois Anne, and son Kevin. Family, friends and former students are invited to join in celebrating Jay's life on Saturday, November 30 at Muehlebach Funeral Home, 6800 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kansas City Public Schools Education Foundation or Wyandotte County Parks Foundation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 27, 2019