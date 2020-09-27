1/1
Jay Floyd "Jay" Myers
1928 - 2020
August 25, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Jay F. Myers, 92, of Overland Park, KS passed away on August 25, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 1st in Johnson County Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf, Overland Park, KS.
Jay was born on August 6, 1928 in Freeman, MO. He worked at Mobil Oil Corporation and retired after 37 years of service. He served in the Navy during the Korean War on the carrier USS Boxer. Jay was an active member of the Overland Park Masonic Lodge #436, as well as a member of the Abdallah Shrine.
Jay is survived by his sons, Dick Myers and his wife, Claudia, Greenwood Village, CO and Mike Myers, Gravois Mills, MO; grandchildren, Mark Myers, James Myers, Megan Myers and Lauren Barela Myers; and a great-grandson, Matt Barela.
Online condolences at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Johnson County Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
9136423565
