Jay Floyd "Jay" Myers
August 25, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Jay F. Myers, 92, of Overland Park, KS passed away on August 25, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 1st in Johnson County Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf, Overland Park, KS.
Jay was born on August 6, 1928 in Freeman, MO. He worked at Mobil Oil Corporation and retired after 37 years of service. He served in the Navy during the Korean War on the carrier USS Boxer. Jay was an active member of the Overland Park Masonic Lodge #436, as well as a member of the Abdallah Shrine.
Jay is survived by his sons, Dick Myers and his wife, Claudia, Greenwood Village, CO and Mike Myers, Gravois Mills, MO; grandchildren, Mark Myers, James Myers, Megan Myers and Lauren Barela Myers; and a great-grandson, Matt Barela.
