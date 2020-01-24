Kansas City Star Obituaries
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lees Summit Christian Church
800 NE Tudor Rd
Lees Summit, MO
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Lees Summit Christian Church
Jay Nelson Hankins Jay Nelson Hankins, Greenwood, Missouri, passed away on January 21, 2020 at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Gay Hankins, his two sons Michael and Patrick, and Pat's wife Susan, 5 grandsons: Steve, Jeff, Chris, Scott and Jackson, his precious great granddaughter Lily and his sister Dr. Ann Hunt of West Lafayette, Indiana. Gifted athlete, 50 year man in pro baseball, excellent father, husband, role model for his sons, and in general just a good man. Mizzou, class of 57. Services will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 @ Lees Summit Christian Church, 800 NE Tudor Rd. Lees Summit, MO, 64086. 11:00 -1:00 visitation, Service at 1:00. Private Family burial at Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Children's Mercy Hospital in KCMO a/o the Lees Summit Christian Church. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 24, 2020
