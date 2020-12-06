Jay Robert Kauphusman
November 8, 1949 - November 1, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Jay Robert Kauphusman, 70, passed away at Garden Terrace of Overland Park on the morning of November 1, 2020 due to COVID -19. He had lived courageously for the last twenty-one years with Alzheimer's Disease. He was born November 8, 1949 in Jamestown, North Dakota to Robert and Loraine Kauphusman. In 1978, he began a thirty year career at Black & Veatch in Overland Park, Kansas in the Power Division. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Cathy (Mosher) Kauphusman, their two children, Dr. Tessa King and Michael Kauphusman, and eight grandchildren. Donations are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
. In light of COVID-19 and in an abundance of caution, the family will hold a memorial celebration at a later date. Jay's full obituary can be read at www.kccremation.com
.