Jay Russell Natzke Jay Russell Natzke, 53, died on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri. Jay is survived by his father, Jim Natzke; his wife, Nicole Natzke (Maharry); his children, Lucas James and Nikolas Kirk; his sister, Kelly Schafer and his nieces Kate and Carey. He is predeceased by his mother, Bonnie, and his beloved dog, Maya (yes, she was one of his most cherished family members). Jay was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 30, 1967, to Jim and Bonnie Natzke. He graduated from Hoover High School in 1985. He married Nicole on June 10, 2002, and they made Kansas City their home. On February 11, 2007 and August 12, 2009 respectively, he welcomed his incredible sons, Luke and Nikolas, who were the most important loves of his life. After dabbling in a variety of professions, he had a successful career in the construction industry, most recently as managing partner/owner of Staco Electric Construction Company in Kansas City, Missouri. Jay's magnetic personality, contagious laugh and dry sense of humor were just a few of his qualities that his family, friends and the Midwest construction industry loved and admired. Jay had a way of making fast friends with his humor and Midwestern niceness. He never met a stranger and always left a lasting impression. When not at work or cheering on his sons at sporting games, Jay spent most of his time with his family and friends at the Natzke farm either mowing, hunting, or sitting around campfires listening to music and sharing stories which filled the air with laughter. He will be dearly missed. A memorial is scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, August 1 at the Natzke farm located at 5132 385th St. in Darlington, Missouri. To RSVP for the memorial and contribute to the education fund for Luke and Nikolas, please visit https://www.memories.net/page/7397/jay-natzke