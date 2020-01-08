Home

Dr. Jay Tyler Dittmann

Dr. Jay Tyler Dittmann Obituary
Dr. Jay Tyler Dittmann Dr. Jay Tyler Dittmann, 65, a resident of Lee's Summit, Mo., passed away Jan. 1, 2020. Jay is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Terry Dittmann; daughters, Sarah Elizabeth Dittmann (husband Tyler Bruns), Christina Katelyn Dittmann, and Kate McCoy Dittmann; grandchildren Pippin, Rose, Reilly and Emma; and brother John Paul Dittmann and wife Brenda. Jay is preceded in death by his parents, John Fred and Iris Dittmann. A celebration of Jay's life will be 7-9:00 p.m. Jan. 7, Winterset Park Club House, at 2505 Wintercreek Drive in Lee's Summit, Mo.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 8, 2020
