Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
(816) 942-6180
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Colonial Presbyterian Church
9500 Wornall Road
Kansas City, MO
Jayme Leigh Brassell

Jayme Leigh Brassell Obituary
Jayme Leigh Brassell Jayme Leigh Brassell (Batson) of Leawood, KS celebrated her "birthday" into eternal peace on January 29, 2020 after a relentless battle with brain cancer. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, February 3, at Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall Road, KCMO; burial in Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Rd, KCMO. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor at Beheadstrong.org. Jayme was born July 4, 1972 in Tulsa, OK. She attended Jenks High School and graduated from Oklahoma State University. She married her "favorite friend", Chris Brassell on October 2, 1999. Always industrious, she was a leader in her church, her children's schools and in the community including owning the Flatiron District Blow Dry Salon in Waldo where her infectious personality empowered and lifted up her clients on a daily basis. As a member of Colonial Presbyterian Church since 2011, her life was driven by her faith and unshakable trust in God. Jayme is survived by her devoted husband, Chris, three children, Griffin, Macy and Murphy, her parents, Jim & Sharol Batson, her brother, Brett (Kim) Batson, three nieces, Isley, Fennin Becklyn, and her aunt, Kellye Hollis. Jayme's soul, spirit and joy burned so brightly while she lived that she will be remembered forever.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020
