J.B. Vickers J.B. Vickers, 77, of Independence, MO passed away September 2, 2019. Visitation will be 9-10:30 am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Speaks Suburban Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 am at the chapel. J.B. will be laid to rest in the Englewood Cemetery, Clinton, MO. J.B. Vickers was born to Ralph D. and Ella M. Vickers of Deepwater, MO in 1941. He passed peacefully at home on September 2, 2019, in the presence of family. In 8th grade, J.B. met his future wife, Delores Horn. They remained devoted to each other through 55 years of marriage. J.B. attended Southeastern Louisiana State University where he played basketball and earned a Degree in Finance and Business Administration. J.B. began his career at the Missouri State Highway Department, District 4, ultimately serving as Chief Negotiator in Right of Way. Later, he was a Realtor and Appraiser for Russell & Associates. J.B. worked for Sprint for 25 years, retiring as a Manager of Property Tax. In retirement, J.B. owned the J.B. Vickers Company. He held a number of professional licenses as a real estate broker, appraiser, and insurance producer. J.B. participated in several organizations: Int'l. Assoc. of Assessing Officers, KCRAR, Missouri Assoc. of Realtors, National Assoc. of Realtors, CBMC, and Gideons International. He and Delores were members at Maywood Baptist Church. J.B. is survived by his wife, Delores, and 3 children: John (Stephanie) Vickers of Independence; Susan (Dale) VanGulick of Bailey, CO; and David (Jean Ann) Vickers of Leawood. He is survived by 9 grandchildren: Sophia, Isaac, Lydia and Samuel Vickers; Matt VanGulick and partner Calieb Produit; Steven VanGulick, Jeff VanGulick (Dominique); Emma Vickers, and Charlotte Vickers. Also surviving are his sister and brother, Lois and Paul Vickers. J.B. was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Ella, brothers Robert and Ralph, sisters Helen Adcock and Lillian Martin, and his beloved grandson, Harry VanGulick.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Child Evangelism Fellowship of the Greater Kansas City Area, or Maywood Baptist Church. (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 5, 2019