Jean Ellen Abraham Jean "Ellie"( Pace) Abraham, 75 of Kansas City, MO passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. The visitation will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at the Firefighters Union Hall, 6320 Manchester Ave. Kansas City, MO. Graveside funeral service will be Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1 pm at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Jean was born May 18, 1945 to Micajah D. and Nina Hazel (Burnett) Pace. She graduated from Hickman High School in 1963. Continuing her education she graduated from M.U. with her teaching degree and went on to earn a Master's Degree in Education. She taught in the Center School District for 47 years. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, attending K.C. Chiefs games and her biggest joy was her three grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, retired KCFD Battalion Chief, James Abraham and her parents, M.D. and Nina Pace. She is survived by her sons James Ryan Abraham and Justin Abraham (Laney); sister, Deanna Jacobs; brother, Jim Pace; grandchildren Jack, Maryn and Vivienne Abraham. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, www.curesarcoma.org/donate
.