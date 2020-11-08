Jean Ann Nesselrode
November 6, 1951 - November 4, 2020
Lake Quivira, Kansas - With great sadness we announce the loss of our sister, Jean Ann. Triple-negative breast cancer took her life after a 2-year courageous fight. We thank Dr. Sharma and her team at the KU Cancer Center who treated her with great care. Jean Ann's life began in KCK, the middle daughter of George and Christine Nesselrode. She attended Indian Hills Jr. High, Shawnee Mission East and KU. Her early career was in banking and bond trading. Finding that a bit stressful, she got her master gardener's certificate and volunteered as Lake Quivira's Garden Club president, where she lived for 37 years. As she loved having her hands in the dirt, she took a job at KAT Nursery. She fell in love with every variety of tree and shrub – learning every species' Latin name. Serving her customers was her passion. She retired from KAT in 2017 but found it difficult to be away and accepted her perfect part-time retirement gig at Next-to-Nature! Jean Ann will be remembered for her out-going, easy to love personality, love of the Royals, Chiefs, any golfing event on TV and her incredible circle of friends. Jean Ann leaves her two sisters Ellen Nesselrode Jasa (Bob), Fairway and Georgia Nesselrode, Westwood, cousins Camilla Whitright (Keny) Colorado Springs, Chris and Mark Whitright (Denver), Scott Nesselrode, Jerome, AZ and Clarissa Mears Haynes, Lenexa, a favorite nephew Mathew Norgaard, Leawood and her black Labrador, Newman. We will celebrate her life when all can gather safely. Thanks to St. Luke's Hospice House for their incredible care. Memorial contributions can go to St. Luke's Home Care & Hospice, www.saintlukesgiving.org/hospice,
or the Lake Quivira Garden Club, 100 Crescent Blvd., Lake Quivira, KS 66217.