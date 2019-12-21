Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 353-1218
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Glidewell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Anne Glidewell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Anne Glidewell Obituary
Jean Anne Glidewell Jean Anne Glidewell of Raytown, MO, passed away peacefully at home on 12/17/19. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother, baker, knitter and Scrabble champion. Roses are red, Violets are blue, you will never be forgotten, and we will always love you. Visitation to be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home (7000 Blue Ridge Blvd. Kansas City, MO, 64133) on Monday, Dec. 23. 9:00-10:30am. Private graveside service for the family to follow.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -