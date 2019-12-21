|
Jean Anne Glidewell Jean Anne Glidewell of Raytown, MO, passed away peacefully at home on 12/17/19. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother, baker, knitter and Scrabble champion. Roses are red, Violets are blue, you will never be forgotten, and we will always love you. Visitation to be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home (7000 Blue Ridge Blvd. Kansas City, MO, 64133) on Monday, Dec. 23. 9:00-10:30am. Private graveside service for the family to follow.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 21, 2019