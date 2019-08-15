|
Jean Dana Jean Dana, 97, of KCMO went home to be with her family and her Lord on August 14, 2019. Mrs. Dana was born July 8, 1922 in Des Moines, IA. She met the love of her life, Alfred Dana, at Stony Point grade school in Muncie, KS. They were united in marriage on Aug. 25, 1940. They spent 67 wonderful years together traveling on TWA to many fabulous places including Paris where they dined atop the Eifel Tower and her beloved Ireland where Mrs. Dana kissed the Blarney Stone. Mrs. Dana missed her husband very much after his passing in 2008 and her grandchildren are grateful for her peaceful passing and her reunion with him and her joyful welcome by Christ and his mother, whom she loved and honored throughout her life. Mrs. Dana had a great devotion to the Virgin Mary and a never-faltering Roman Catholic faith, especially in difficult times. She was a great example of this steadfast faith to her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Dana worked for Bendix King for 20 years. She was a marvelous cook, loved her flower garden, Chiefs football, Royals baseball, Jayhawk basketball and watching tennis and golf. Mrs. Dana had a special beauty and grace about her and remained independent-minded until her final days. She is survived by her six grandchildren: 20 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Sat. Aug. 17, 2019, St. Therese Catholic Church, 7207 Hwy 9, Parkville, MO. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. The Rosary will be prayed at 10:15 am. Committal service and entombment will follow at Resurrection North Cemetery, KCMO. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Therese Altar Society or Good Shepherd Hospice. Condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 15, 2019