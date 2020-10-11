Jean Dooley Peterson Ph.D.

December 15, 1919 - September 2, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - Jean Dooley Peterson, PhD, died on September 2, 2020 at age 100 at Kingswood in Kansas City, Missouri, where she was a resident for 16 years. She was born on December 15, 1919 in Newton, Kansas. Her life spanned the flu pandemic of 1918-19 to the COVID-19 pandemic of today.

"Lovingkindness" was the core value guiding her life that she bequeaths to her 2 children, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren who always were her priority.

Recently, Jean's favorites were watching KU basketball with her grandson Peter, going to Charles Bruffy's Kansas City Chorale concerts, and the highlight of her week was going to church. "Church" was the last word she uttered and was at the center of her life all 100 years.

You are invited to come to a CELEBRATION OF LIFE for Jean at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in person and streaming online Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:30 am at 6401 Wornall Ter., KCMO 64113 which is where she celebrated her 100th birthday. Please email ann@annhyde.com for details and church reservations due to COVID. Reception afterwards.

Her father John Dooley, a writer and a minister, was her major influence. When she visited Church of the Resurrection with her grandson and was talking to Adam Hamilton, she told him proudly that she was a "PKD," a "preacher's kid."

At age 3 Jean listened to the complete Handel's "Messiah" and was set on the first row of the bleachers to watch basketball. At age 5 she sang alto and played the ukulele in a quartet with her sisters. At age 8 she drove a car (yes!) and took orders at a grocery store. At 12 she worked at the library and then graduated early.

Jean went to Emporia State University in Emporia, KS where she met her husband Delmont "Monty" R. Peterson. They fell in love and danced with a flourish there and on through their 50th wedding anniversary. (see video)

Jean was committed to education and taught in a one-room schoolhouse during the 1930's "Dust Bowl" in western Kansas. She led education and mission efforts at Country Club Christian Church where she and her husband were in the choir. She was KC Area Chairman of AFS (the American Field Service international high school exchange program) and worked in AFS family placement at the NYC headquarters. She was a host mother. Her daughter and grandson were "AFS'ers." The intense involvement with families was foundational to her earning her PhD at age 59 and becoming a Family Therapist.

Always reaching out, Jean was a volunteer leader at JoCo Mental Health Association, JoCo Community College, and Missions Chairman at Country Club Christian Church with missionaries often in their home. Later at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, remembering her own teaching experience, she persisted and initiated with the help of Drs. Kathy and Stan Shaffer a hot lunch program in the church- sponsored Maniche, Haiti school for the hundreds of children who went to school hungry. The lunch program continues over 10 years later contributing to the school's strong parent support, its doubling in size and increasing significantly in academic standing. A living legacy!

Dr. Jean Dooley Peterson was preceded in death by her husband, Delmont "Monty" R. Peterson in 2006 and by her son Dr. Jon Peterson who died of Parkinson's in May 2020 in Albany, CA. near Berkeley. She is survived by her daughter Ann Peterson Hyde, her grandson Peter Hyde and his son Trey; her grandson David Hyde, his wife Ingrid and children Kristina and Tyler; Dr. Hertha Wong, widow of Jean's son Dr. Jon Peterson, their children Crystal, Philip, and grandson Ayden Peterson, and Sita and Xian Wong; her niece Margaret Hohenberger and husband Joe, and her nephew Bill Jones.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church earmarking the Maniche, Haiti School, to American Field Service International, or to the Kansas City Chorale.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store