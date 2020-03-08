|
Jean Eisen Seigfreid Jean Eisen Seigfreid was born on April 15, 1938 with her identical twin, Jane Shively Ford, in St. Louis MO. She passed away peacefully at Overland Park Regional Hospital, surrounded by her family on February 28, 2020. Growing up in Kirkwood, MO, the twins were well known and liked, and were often chosen to represent their city in various ways such as modeling for Dr. Pepper and Spearmint Gum. Jean attended the University of Missouri in Columbia where she was involved in a number of activities,but particularly cherished her days in Kappa Kappa Gamma. She then married her high-school sweetheart, Ellis L. Minton, MD, and they raised three children in Texas. Besides her many civic and community involvements, she also taught middle school English and History at Trinity Valley School in Ft. Worth. Years later, she reconnected with her college sweetheart, Bob Eisen, marrying him and moving to Kansas City in 1981. She continued her teaching career at The Barstow School, as well as her community engagement, but retired so that she and Bob could spend winters in Naples, FL at Bears Paw. The years they spent there were some of her favorites. After Bob's sudden passing, Jean continued to split time between KS and FL and ended up meeting and marrying a FL neighbor and Kansas City resident, Jim Seigfreid. They, too, enjoyed their time in both states. After Jim's passing in 2015, Jean spent a few more winters in FL, but returned to KC full time in 2017 to be closer to her family. Jean had many friends who were loyal and supportive, and she cherished them all. She was particularly grateful for their love and support these last few years. She was intelligent, often charming, occasionally stubborn, always strong in her opinions and standards, and definitely protective of those she loved. Jean is survived by her twin sister Jane; her children Liz Christian (Ben), Stephen Minton, Kari Minton, Julie Eisen Birger (Michael), Mark Eisen and Katie Eisen; nieces Cynthia (Brig), Christine and Sherri (John); and her grandchildren Matt Hanson (Liz), Alex Christian Livers (Liz), Will Schultz (Kari), and Amanda and Emily Birger (Julie). She will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, March 29th from 2:00-5:00 PM at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse at 9101 Nall Avenue, Prairie Village. Please join us in gathering in tribute to her.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020