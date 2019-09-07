|
Jean Eleanor Harbison Jean Eleanor Harbison, 90, left this life on September 3, 2019. She was born June 29, 1929 in Vernon County, MO to William Werntz and Ora Vernon and later stepdad, Selby Graham. Jean was married to her best friend and love Harley Hoyt Harbison for 58 years. Jean drove a school bus for 21 years and was giving of her time and talents, sharing her home with family members and sewing. She blessed many people with her quilts. Jean enjoyed the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs. Jean was a good friend to have, always willing to talk or help. The one thing that never failed was her strong faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Jean is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Burris; husband, Harley Hoyt; son, Ricky L.; and daughter, Brenda Kitterman. Survivors include her son, Kenneth (Angel); brother, Albert (Jaylene); granddaughters, Lindsey (Daniel) Webster and Jaclyn (Dylan) Rohr, and Kelly Kitterman; grandson, Bradly (Kady) Kitterman; and many relatives and friends. Visitation will be Monday, Sept 9, 2019 at Langsford Funeral Home from 10-11am, Services at 11am. Burial will follow at Floral Hills East. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Gashland Baptist Church. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 7, 2019