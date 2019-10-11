|
Jean Eleanor Stokes Jean Eleanor Stokes, 88, of Kansas City, MO passed away October 9, 2019. Jean was born on January 11, 1931 to Walter and Ruby Leone (Tyson) Dishman in Kansas City, MO. She was the oldest of three children. Jean was a charter member of Birchwood Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and served as their librarian for over 20 years. She was the President of a local American Field Service Chapter. She worked alongside her husband on the Neighborhood Council, raising money and organizing events to help build a watchful community. She loved preparing for the holidays and was very involved with her children and grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, always putting her family before herself. She leaves behind a legacy of love and lifelong memories for us all. Jean was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Homer Stokes. She is survived by her children: Debra Stokes, Stephen Stokes, Susan (Tim) Carter, Janice Stokes and Stephen (Ann) Moorhouse; her grandchildren: Jenny (Michael) Hundt, Paul Stokes, Joshua (Cheryl) Carter, Shane Carter, Michael Nolan, Gabe (Stephanie) Nolan, Nathan Moorhouse and Stephanie Moorhouse; her great-grandchildren: Addison & Olivia Hundt and Brooke & Eleanor Carter; her sister Betty Bosch and brother Jim Dishman. A Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00am on Monday, October 14 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home at 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Entombment will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Country Home.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 11, 2019